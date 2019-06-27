Babar one of the best of this generation, says Sarfaraz

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed praised Babar Azam and called him one of the best players of this generation after the 24-year-old hit a century against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Babar scored an unbeaten knock of 101 runs, which included 11 boundaries, as Pakistan chased down a 238-run target in their crucial World Cup fixture against the Black Caps, who were unbeaten in the tournament till then.

Babar Azam has scored 333 runs in five innings in this year’s tournament with an average of 66.60 and strike rate of 85.16, with his maiden World Cup century following two half-centuries before then.

“I don’t remember seeing a better innings in chase than the one Babar played against New Zealand. I dare say Babar is one of the best players of this generation. He is a class apart,” said Sarfaraz.

“He is technically very correct and it’s tough to get him out once he gets going. He looked in total command against a strong New Zealand bowling attack. One of the best things about Babar’s innings was how much he valued his wicket and how he hardly played any risky shots,” added the skipper.

Batting coach Grant Flower also praised Babar and hailed him as a player who can become one of Pakistan’s finest-ever batsmen.

Babar’s performance in Pakistan’s upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be crucial as the side chases two wins to keep themselves on track.