Babar Azam can match Virat Kohli, says Grant Flower

Pakistan’s batting coach Grant Flower believes batsman Babar Azam has the potential to emulate Indian captain Virat Kohli.

“He’s got Virat’s hunger. I think he could be at some point in the future,” Flower said after Babar’s century helped clinch six-wicket win over New Zealand in their must win Cricket World Cup fixture in Birmingham. “He’s definitely got that hunger, so if you practice as hard as he does, and you have his skills, I can’t see why he can’t get to the top.”

He said that Babar’s century against the Kiwis was one of his best in terms of confidence. He added, “I’ve seen him get quite a few hundreds on pretty flat wickets, but this was a tough wicket — it was turning, Ferguson was bowling fast and there was a lot of pressure because of the context of the tournament.”

Calling Babar a special player, the batting coach says he believes Babar Azam will become one of Pakistan’s finest-ever batsmen.

The 24-year-old scored an unbeaten knock of 101 runs, which included 11 boundaries, as Pakistan chased down a 238-run target in their crucial World Cup fixture against the Black Caps. It was his first World Cup century. Babar was involved in a 66-run partnership with Mohammad Hafeez for the third wicket before he put on a match-winning 126-run stand with Haris Sohail for the fourth wicket.

Babar Azam has scored 333 runs in five innings in this year’s tournament with an average of 66.60 and strike rate of 85.16. He has two half-centuries and a century to his name as well.