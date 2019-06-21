Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Australian cricketer David Warner has a new nickname

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

As Australian cricketer David Warner continues his stellar form in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, the 32-year-old opening batsman has been given a new nickname from his teammates.

He is now known as “humble” in the dressing room.

“Look, it’s just one of those things,” Warner said in a press conference after Australia’s World Cup fixture against Bangladesh in Nottingham. “I was on a good behaviour bond for two years, I think it was, if that’s what you want, with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Warner added that he played a lot of cricket with different people over the past 12 months and getting to know them has been great.

“(It) just opens your eyes to a new world and yeah it’s just normal me now,” he said.

 
