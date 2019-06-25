Tuesday, June 25, 2019  | 21 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Andre Russell ruled out of Cricket World Cup

38 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will miss the remaining matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a knee injury.

Batsman Sunil Ambris, who scored a career-best 148 in the tri-series in Ireland last month, will replace the all-rounder.

Russell has been struggling with a knee problem and has had issues with it ever since the West Indies began their campaign against Pakistan. He returned for the game against Australia but couldn’t perform the way he wanted. He bowled just two overs against England and then six against Bangladesh. He missed the game against New Zealand in Manchester.

Earlier, it was expected that power hitter Kieron Pollard and veteran Dwayne Bravo were among the likely replacements for Russell.

West Indies have won just one of their six World Cup fixtures and are likely to be eliminated from the competition as they prepare to face India in Manchester on June 27.

 
Andre Russell Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies
 
