HOME > Sports

All Pakistan team needs is self belief: PM Imran Khan

3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan cricket team can go all the way in the Cricket World Cup if they believe in themselves.

He congratulated the Men in Green over their performance against hosts England in their ICC Cricket World Cup fixture in Nottingham on social media website Twitter.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first World Cup match,” he tweeted on Monday.

Terming the side a talented one, the former cricketer said that all Pakistan need is self belief which can help them progress in the competition.

Pakistan started their Cricket World Cup campaign with a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies. The side bounced back with a stunning 14-run win over the hosts England.

Men in Green continue their quest for their second world championship as they play 1996 champions Sri Lanka on June 7 in Bristol.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Imran Khan Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
Pakistan stun hosts England in Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture
Pakistan stun hosts England in Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture
Pakistan announce 12-man squad for West Indies World Cup fixture
Pakistan announce 12-man squad for West Indies World Cup fixture
Virat Kohli a fan of Pakistani child star Ahmed Shah
Virat Kohli a fan of Pakistani child star Ahmed Shah
West Indies humiliate Pakistan in their opening World Cup clash
West Indies humiliate Pakistan in their opening World Cup clash
Indians defend Sarfaraz Ahmed's kurta pajama after trolls bash him
Indians defend Sarfaraz Ahmed’s kurta pajama after trolls bash him
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.