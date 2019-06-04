All Pakistan team needs is self belief: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan cricket team can go all the way in the Cricket World Cup if they believe in themselves.

He congratulated the Men in Green over their performance against hosts England in their ICC Cricket World Cup fixture in Nottingham on social media website Twitter.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first World Cup match,” he tweeted on Monday.

Terming the side a talented one, the former cricketer said that all Pakistan need is self belief which can help them progress in the competition.

Pakistan started their Cricket World Cup campaign with a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies. The side bounced back with a stunning 14-run win over the hosts England.

Men in Green continue their quest for their second world championship as they play 1996 champions Sri Lanka on June 7 in Bristol.