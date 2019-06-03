After Sarfaraz, Shoaib Akhtar takes a swing at Moin Khan

After criticizing Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for his lack of fitness, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar turned his criticism guns towards ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan.

“A former captain [Moin Khan] said that I would have taken 450 wickets if I was sincere with Pakistan,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube account. “Let me remind him that I already have that many wickets in my international career and I have single-handedly won many series for my country, more than you could dream of,” he said.

“Secondly, if you were sincere then you could have taken off your gloves and made way to accommodate Rashid Latif who was a better player and wicketkeeper than you.”

The former pacer said that a cricketer is able to take that many wickets when he is inspired by legendary cricketers such as Imran Khan instead of Moin Khan. “It was fortunate that you [Moin] played with greats like Imran and we played under the likes of you,” he said.

“I did you a favour by making you famous among those cricketing fans in Pakistan and India who don’t even know you,” Akhtar added.

In his clarification regarding the statements towards Ahmed, Akhtar claimed that he only said the wicketkeeper looks fat and unfit and will face problems while performing his duties behind the stumps.

He added, “This is the World Cup. He needs to look fit and ripped. He needs to look apart from the rest of the players as the team looks towards their captain for inspiration.”