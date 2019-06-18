Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Afridi urges fans to back under-fire Pakistan

4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has asked the nation to keep supporting the Men in Green despite their poor showings during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Pakistan have come under much criticism by the media after the loss to India,” Afridi tweeted after Pakistan’s 89-run defeat to India in Manchester. “I am requesting you all to keep supporting the team despite the defeat as their victory unites us all.”

The former all-rounder said that the players will be able to bounce back much more easily if they enjoy support even when they are losing.

“These are our stars and we have to support them in every way possible,” he added.

Pakistan are in ninth position in the World Cup standings with just three points to their name after winning just one of their five matches so far.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Shahid Afridi
 
