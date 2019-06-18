Afridi urges fans to back under-fire Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has asked the nation to keep supporting the Men in Green despite their poor showings during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Pakistan have come under much criticism by the media after the loss to India,” Afridi tweeted after Pakistan’s 89-run defeat to India in Manchester. “I am requesting you all to keep supporting the team despite the defeat as their victory unites us all.”

The former all-rounder said that the players will be able to bounce back much more easily if they enjoy support even when they are losing.

“These are our stars and we have to support them in every way possible,” he added.

کل کی شکست کے بعد ہمارے میڈیا میں پاکستانی کرکٹ ٹیم پر شدید تنقید کی جارہی ہے۔ میری یہی گزارش ہے کہ اس ٹیم کو شکست کے باوجود بیک کریں کیونکہ جب یہ جیتتے ہیں تو سب ساتھ ہوتے ہیں، ہار میں ساتھ رہیں تو جیت بھی مقدر بن جاتی ہے۔ یہ ہمارے اسٹارز ہیں، ہمیں انکی ہرممکن سپورٹ کرنی چاہئے🇵🇰 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 17, 2019

Pakistan are in ninth position in the World Cup standings with just three points to their name after winning just one of their five matches so far.