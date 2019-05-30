Women should be encouraged to pursue sporting careers, says Malala

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai believes women should be encouraged to take up sports as a profession.

“Right now we are seeing more and more women taking part in sporting activities,” she said while addressing the ICC Cricket World Cup opening party in London on Wednesday. “Women should engage more in sports and we all have to contribute to that and encourage women and girls.”

She added that Pakistan has produced amazing cricketers such as leg spinner Sana Mir.

“These role models are inspiring women to believe in themselves that they are capable of anything. Women should engage more in sports and we all have to contribute to that and encourage women and girls,” she added.

The nobel peace prize winner stressed on cricket being a binding factor among different communities.

“I have been a big fan of cricket since my childhood. I used to play it on the streets, on rooftops. I still remember fighting with my brothers to let me play even if I get out. It connects people from different backgrounds, different cultures and unites people from different countries,” she said.

Malala also represented Pakistan in a 60-second batting challenge alongside batsman Azhar Ali in which the duo took the seventh position.