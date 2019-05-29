West Indies beat New Zealand in World Cup warm-up

West Indies clinched a 91-run win over New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up fixture in Bristol on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth 422-run target to win, New Zealand struggled early on as the side were reduced to 33-3. However, Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell tried to recover the side from the slump with their 120-run stand for the fourth-wicket.

The duo paced up their partnership despite getting off to a slow start. Williamson stepped up a gear in the 19th over as he hit Brathwaite for a four and a six. The Black Caps kept the scoring rate above run-a-ball with runs coming off at regular intervals.

Williamson missed out on his century as he was run out. Blundell continued the onslaught. His came to an end soon after reaching his century.

The Kiwi batsmen failed to keep up with the required rate in the closing stages of the fixture. Ish Sodhi’s cameo could only take the side to 330 as the side lost by 91 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand’s decision to field first came back to haunt them as the two-time world champions amassed 421 in their 50 overs.

Shai Hope was the star performer with his 101-run knock while Andre Russell made a quick fire half-century while lower order also made useful contributions to the scorecard.