Wahab looking to use experience to World Cup team’s benefit

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has said that he is an old hand when it comes to the World Cup.

“I have played in two previous editions of the tournament in which we reached the semifinal and quarter-finals respectively,” he said in a video posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official Twitter account. “I have experience as I take part in domestic competitions and cricketing leagues as well.”

Wahab added that a cricketer gets to understand the sport as much as he plays it and they gain knowledge due to the situations they go through. “I think the experience is there and I have learnt a lot which will be seen in my bowling.”

The 33-year-old claimed that everyone says that he can reverse swing the ball well and he would try to use that as an advantage. He said he would try to fulfill the responsibility for which he has been selected in the team.

He said that he was ecstatic when he first heard the news of being recalled in the national side for the cricket’s biggest tournament.

“Nothing more pleasing to hear the news of being selected in the national team and that being the World Cup squad,” he said.

Wahab said that he got a call from the Pakistan Cricket Board and it was Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq who informed him that he was heading to England to join the side for the tournament.