Virat Kohli’s a fan of Pakistani child star Ahmed Shah

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, is also a fan of newly discovered child star Ahmed Shah (of oye fame) as he was seen mimicking his catchphrase “peeche tou dekho (look behind you)”.

A video of the Indian cricketer went viral in which he was trying to utter the dialogue in the same fashion as the child.

He was in fits of laughter while trying to film himself saying the line.

Ahmed Shah became a sensation ever since his peeche tou dekho video went viral on social media. He has appeared on television channels and in several commercials.

Kohli is leading India in the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

 
