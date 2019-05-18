HOME > Sports

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant trolled for their pimple rap song

3 hours ago

Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were trolled for performing a rap song in a commercial for an anti-acne product.

The Indian captain posted the TVC on his Twitter profile with the hashtags #LookingGoodAndLovingIt and #VIRATxRISHABH.

Netizens were quick to mock the duo and reacted to the video with memes and snarky replies.

The video has over 365,000 views on Twitter only.

Kohli will lead India into its quest for third world championship as the Men in Blue kick off their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5.

 
