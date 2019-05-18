Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant trolled for their pimple rap song

Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were trolled for performing a rap song in a commercial for an anti-acne product.

The Indian captain posted the TVC on his Twitter profile with the hashtags #LookingGoodAndLovingIt and #VIRATxRISHABH.

Netizens were quick to mock the duo and reacted to the video with memes and snarky replies.

I was excited since yesterday for this? 😑 — Sharique 🏏 (@ShariqueAghaz) May 16, 2019

Geez, who makes a song on acne? Acne is not something to be sung. — Krishna Barade ◟̽◞̽ #TwoOfUs (@edarabanhsirk) May 16, 2019

WC squad me lelo… Eng me bhi promotion krte rehna — abhi (@Fake_Acc18) May 16, 2019

I love this mans cricket…. but that’s a shocking advert! I hope they paid him well! pic.twitter.com/NauE1xW4Kd — Robert Rollins (@Rolly205) May 16, 2019

The video has over 365,000 views on Twitter only.

Kohli will lead India into its quest for third world championship as the Men in Blue kick off their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5.