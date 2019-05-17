Tom Latham doubtful for New Zealand’s World Cup opener

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham probably won’t play in his side’s World Cup opening fixture team against Sri Lanka on June 1 due to a finger injury, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The Kiwi suffered the injury during the third warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane last week.

Latham has been reportedly cleared to take part in the cricket’s biggest tournament in England and Wales but may not be in action in the two warm-up games and their tournament opener at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

If Latham sits out of the opener, newcomer Tom Blundell will be making his ODI debut in the fixture.