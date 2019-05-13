Third Pakistan-South Africa women’s ODI ends in a tie

Nashra Sandhu smashed a maximum on the penultimate ball of the match and took a single off the final delivery to lead Pakistan to a dramatic tie in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Benoni on Sunday.

The three-match ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Chasing a 266-run target, Pakistan players Javeria Khan (74) and Aliya Riaz (71) steadied the batting side which faced a shaky start. The duo scored 74-run partnership on the fifth wicket after Pakistan were reduced to 91-4 in the 24th over.

Aliya scored a 32-run partnership on the sixth wicket with Umaima Sohail (16) and went on to add a 46-run partnership on the seventh wicket with Sana Mir (16) to keep Pakistan in the hunt. She was dismissed with the visitors needing another 17 to clinch a series win.

Aiman Anwar was dismissed run out leaving the last pair of Nashra and Sidra Nawaz to guide the side to victory. Needing 11 runs to win off four deliveries, Nashra’s heroics sealed a thrilling tie for Pakistan.

Earlier, South Africa posted 265-6 in their allotted 50 overs after Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to field first.

Sana Mir became the most successful spinner in women’s ODI cricket by taking her 147th wicket by dismissing captain Sune Luus in her 10th and final over.

South African openers Lizelle Lee (57) and Laura Wolvaardt (56) put on an opening stand of 75 runs on the first wicket in 15.1 overs. Aliya bagged took two quick wickets by dismissing Lee and Andrie Steyn (9) with the score of 90 after 20 overs.

Wolvaardt scored a 60-run partnership with Luus who was the top-scorer for her side with her 80-run knock which included six fours and two sixes. Luus found good support in Chloe Tryon who made a quickfire 28 off 15 balls.

Aliya was the standout bowler for Pakistan with her figures of 2-49 in 10 overs while Aimen Anwar, Nida Dar and Mir taking a wicket each.

Pakistan have climbed to fifth place in the ICC Women’s Championship ahead of New Zealand.