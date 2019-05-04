Tendulkar believes India is winning the World Cup

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar believes the Men in Blue will be winning their third World Cup, Times of India has reported.

“It [the World Cup] will be coming to India,” he said while speaking with the media at a summer camp in Middlesex. “I am told it’s going to be a hot summer. If you see the last time when we played the Champions Trophy, the wickets were superb,” he said.

“I’m sure they are going to give beautiful tracks to bat on.”

The former Indian cricketer went on to say that he personally doesn’t think there will be much difference in the condition unless there is cloud cover.

Tendulkar added that the Indian players will adjust well to the conditions.

“When you perform well in any format it gives you confidence. The players have time to make some adjustments according to the conditions. All of them have played enough cricket to know what to do to improve,” he added.