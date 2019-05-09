Talks between Younis Khan and PCB for U-19 coach fails

Former cricketer Younis Khan and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could not reach a consensus regarding coaching set-up in the Under-19 team, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The cricket board had tabled a coaching and mentor offer to the cricketer for the team. The website reported that the talks fell flat after Younis wanted a say in the team selection process as well.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had presented a proposal which aimed to bring the former cricketer into the system which aims to try and develop new line of young cricketers in the journey towards the top tier.

Managing Director Wasim Khan met with Younis Khan several times but the financial issue also became a hurdle in the appointment.

The two parties have not commented on the matter but the cricket board confirmed that they were in talks with Younis.