HOME > Sports

Talks between Younis Khan and PCB for U-19 coach fails

30 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Former cricketer Younis Khan and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could not reach a consensus regarding coaching set-up in the Under-19 team, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The cricket board had tabled a coaching and mentor offer to the cricketer for the team. The website reported that the talks fell flat after Younis wanted a say in the team selection process as well.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had presented a proposal which aimed to bring the former cricketer into the system which aims to try and develop new line of young cricketers in the journey towards the top tier.

Managing Director Wasim Khan met with Younis Khan several times but the financial issue also became a hurdle in the appointment.

The two parties have not commented on the matter but the cricket board confirmed that they were in talks with Younis.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board younis khan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Younis Khan, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan
 
MOST READ
First England-Pakistan ODI abandoned due to rain
First England-Pakistan ODI abandoned due to rain
Morgan guides England to victory over Pakistan in T20I
Morgan guides England to victory over Pakistan in T20I
Pakistan beat Leicestershire as Babar scores first T20 century
Pakistan beat Leicestershire as Babar scores first T20 century
Miandad refutes Afridi’s fiery claims
Miandad refutes Afridi’s fiery claims
Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist
Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.