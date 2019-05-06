HOME > Sports

Sunil Gavaskar labels England as World Cup favourites

8 hours ago

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said that England are favourites to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Times of India has reported.

“England are the favourites. Simply because of the way they are playing cricket, the completed turnaround in their cricketing attitude and approach after their disastrous 2015 World Cup,” he said in an interview. “England have got a very good team; they have got lots of confidence.”

The former Indian skipper said that the World Cup hosts have been performing exceptionally well.

He pointed out that home advantage matters when it comes to the mega event. “If you go by what has happened in the last couple of World Cups, the host team has won but, of course, in cricket anything can happen.”

Gavaskar said that while the hosts may be considered favourites, other side have also been giving solid performances.

 
