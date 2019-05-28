HOME > Sports

Spin has become the key to victory, says Shadab

1 hour ago

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan believes that wrist spinners have a key role to play in the game as the wickets in middle overs can help the team win games.

“It’s a very important role,” Shadab said in an interview to ICC. “With batting tracks the par score will be 300 so, if you take wickets in the middle overs, you have a good chance to win games.”

He said that taking wickets on batting-friendly pitches can help Pakistan restrict teams. “So if you take the wickets you can contain teams under 300,” he said. “To contain them under 300 is very good.”

The bowler said that leg spin is difficult to tackle on any surface if it is being bowled in the right areas.

“You’re always looking for wickets so that’s why we’re always in the game.”

Shadab, who missed Pakistan’s series against England after being diagnosed with Hepatitis C, said that he is feeling better and is in good rhythm.

The 20-year-old said that the fixtures in the England series were a close-run thing and that the Men in Green played competitive cricket despite losing the series 4-0.

 
