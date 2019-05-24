South Africa Women beat Pakistan to seal T20I series

South Africa Women beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the fifth T20I in Benoni on Thursday to seal the five-match series 3-2.

Lizelle Lee and Nadine de Klerk’s second-wicket partnership played a key role in the victory.

Player of the Match Lee remained not out at 75 off 48 balls with 11 fours and two sixes to her name whereas Klerk was unbeaten at 37 off 31 deliveries after hitting six boundaries.

The duo put on a 100-run partnership for the second wicket as the Proteas successfully chased down the 126-run target in 15.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Pakistan — after being sent into bat — managed 125-5 in 20 overs with all-rounder Nida Dar top scoring with 28 off 17 deliveries. Aliya Riaz remained unbeaten at 26 and was supported by Bismah Maroof who scored 23 runs.

Dar was named Player of the Series for her 192 runs and five wickets in the series.