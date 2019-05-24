HOME > Sports

South Africa Women beat Pakistan to seal T20I series

1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

South Africa Women beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the fifth T20I in Benoni on Thursday to seal the five-match series 3-2.

Lizelle Lee and Nadine de Klerk’s second-wicket partnership played a key role in the victory.

Player of the Match Lee remained not out at 75 off 48 balls with 11 fours and two sixes to her name whereas Klerk was unbeaten at 37 off 31 deliveries after hitting six boundaries.

The duo put on a 100-run partnership for the second wicket as the Proteas successfully chased down the 126-run target in 15.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Pakistan — after being sent into bat — managed 125-5 in 20 overs with all-rounder Nida Dar top scoring with 28 off 17 deliveries. Aliya Riaz remained unbeaten at 26 and was supported by Bismah Maroof who scored 23 runs.

Dar was named Player of the Series for her 192 runs and five wickets in the series.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan South Africa T20 women's cricket


RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, South Africa, Cricket, T20, Women's Cricket, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women
 
England beat Pakistan in fourth ODI to clinch series
England beat Pakistan in fourth ODI to clinch series
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Here is the Cricket World Cup 2019's official song
Here is the Cricket World Cup 2019’s official song
 
 
 
 
 
