South Africa Women beat Pakistan in fourth T20I

South Africa Women clinched a four-wicket victory over Pakistan in the fourth T20I to level the five-match series 2-2.

Nida Dar’s all-round brilliance was not enough for the Girls in Green to secure a series win in Benoni. She scored the the second fastest T20I 50 in women’s cricket which helped the side Pakistan finish at 172-5 in 20 overs which is their second-highest total in this format. The off-spinner finished with figures of 1-21 in her allotted four overs.

However, it was Lizelle Lee’s 60-run knock which sent the Proteas Women home with five balls to spare.

Pakistan struggled with the bat early on with the side being reduced to 19-2 with Sidra Ameen and Javeria Khan heading back to the pavilion early but Dar took the attack to the South African bowlers.

She reached her half century in 20 deliveries 20-ball 50. Bismah Maroof, who took some time to get her eye in, hit four consecutive boundaries which took the side past 100.

Dar’s innings came to an end at 75 when she was cleaned up in the 18th over. Aliya Riaz stepped up to the mark and scored a rapid 17-ball 35.

Chasing a target of 175, the Proteas got off to a good start courtesy of Lee. She hit a boundary on her second delivery and never looked back.

She took Aliya Riaz to the cleaners by scoring four consecutive boundaries off her to reach her 50 in 26 deliveries. She fell at 60 after getting caught out by the medium pacer off Kainat Imtiaz’s bowling.

Dar managed to contain the run as she conceded 14 runs in her three overs while Fatima Sana struck twice in her second over to get dismiss Nadine de Klerk and the dangerous Sune Luus.

With the asking rate reaching nearly nine per over, Mignon du Preez managed to survive after getting dropped by wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz. She wasn’t lucky the second time around as she was caught for seven.

Chloe Tryon was the next to head back to the pavilion after hitting crucial four boundaries. Needing 10 runs in the last two overs, Shabnim Ismail struck Sana Mir for a maximum to take the side home to a series-leveling win.

The final game of the five-match series will be played on Thursday at the same venue.