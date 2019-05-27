Somerset beat Hampshire to clinch One-Day Cup

A 45-run knock by Azhar Ali helped Somerset beat Hampshire by six wickets at Lord’s to win their first One-Day Cup title in 18 years, Sky Sports reported.

Having restricted Hampshire to 244-8, Somerset openers Tom Banton and Azhar Ali put on a 112-run opening stand as the side faced little problems in the run chase towards their target.

Despite Banton and Azhar falling on 69 and 45 respectively, James Hildreth scored an unbeaten 69 to see his side to victory in just 43.3 overs.

Hampshire, without the likes of James Vince and Liam Dawson, chose to bat first on a green Lord’s pitch and found themselves in all sorts of trouble as Josh Davey picked up a couple of early wickets.

Aneurin Donald went for 11 shortly before Tom Alsop headed backt to the dressing room.

A bowling change yielded fruitful results Joe Weatherley was bowled for 12 with Hampshire as the side slipped to 50-3.

Captain Sam Northeast and Rilee Russouw tried to steady the sinking Hampshire ship but the latter edged the ball onto his furniture.

Northeast reached departed for 55 while Kyle Abbott went for two with the side reeling at 180-8 in 41 overs.

James Fuller’s late 55-run knock, which included he smashed four boundaries and two sixes, helped Hampshire post 244-8 but it was always looked like a below-par total.

Somerset were cruising in the run chase but the opening partnership between Banton and Ali as broken when the former was caught behind and the latter was caught at midwicket.

James Hildreth and Peter Trego put on a 49-run partnership for the third-wicket before Trego edged the ball to Chris Wood at square leg.

Hildreth finished with 69 to ensure that the side does not face any more hiccups in the run chase.