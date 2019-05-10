Sindh SSU commando makes his mark in Muay Thai world

A Special Security Unit (SSU) commando of the Sindh Police wants to make Pakistan proud his optimism of making Pakistan proud in the tough sport of Muay Thai.

Muay Thai, or Thai kickboxing, is considered one of the most physically demanding combat sports in the world.

Khan Saeed, who has been participating in the sport since he was a child, opened up about his journey on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

“My international tour began in 2011 and I have been a Muay Thai fighter since my childhood days,” Khan said. “I am preparing for my next events which will be held in China and Georgia.”

The fighter showed off his medals during the show, adding that he hasn’t even counted all of them.

The boxer spoke about how he manages his tough training sessions while fasting. “I train for an hour between Asr and Maghrib prayers. Then I resume practice after offering taraweeh.”

He said that his diet plan is rigorous and he has to eat food like boiled chicken, fish, fruits and vegetables. But he isn’t happy about the lack of training facilities in Pakistan.

“My family is not supportive of me taking part in the combat sport due to the nature of the injuries,” he said.

