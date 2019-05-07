Shoaib Malik to join Pakistan side on Thursday

Veteran middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will join the Pakistan team on Thursday, having taken a 10-day leave for personal reasons.

“Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Pakistan cricket team in Southampton on Thursday and will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday, May 11,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board press release.

“The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a personal issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time,” a PCB press release had said on the matter on April 29. “The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib’s privacy.”