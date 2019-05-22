HOME > Sports

Shahid Afridi named icon player for inaugural Euro T20 Slam

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi will participate in the 2019 Euro T20 Slam as an icon player, The Indian Express reported.

He is one of six icon players to feature in the three-week long competition alongside Shane Watson (Australia), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan). The names of the remaining two icon players will be announced later.

“I have enjoyed my early days in cricket playing in Leicestershire, Derbyshire, and Kent. I am expecting similar kind of surfaces and weather in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands,” Afridi said. “This is the part of the world where we won our only World T20 title. I am really excited to go out there and entertain fans.”

JP Duminy and Imran Tahir (South Africa), Chris Lynn (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan) and Luke Ronchi (New Zealand) will play as marquee players. The remaining marquee stars will be announced at a later date as well.

The tournament will be played in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands from August 30 to September 22 between six franchises — Amsterdam Kings, Rotterdam Rhinos, Glasgow Giants, Edinburgh Rocks, Dublin Chiefs and Belfast Titans.

 
