‘Selfish’ Afridi has ruined many careers, says Imran Farhat

Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat has lashed out at former all-rounder Shahid Afridi over the remarks made in his biography “Game Changer”.

“I am utterly ashamed from what I have heard and read so far regarding this new book of Mr. Afridi, someone who has lied about his age for 20 odd years now decides to come clean and name and blame some of our living legends,” he tweeted. “I have a lot of stories to tell regarding this so called saint we have had the pleasure of playing with. He sure is talented enough to become a politician.”

The batsman claimed that he had several stories to tell and urged all the players who have been named in the book to stand up and tell the truth.

He also called Afridi a player who has destroyed careers for his own selfish reasons.

Farhat claimed that the former all-rounder blackmailed the Pakistan Cricket Board through his sponsorship.

A petition against Afridi’s book “Game Changer” has been filed in the Sindh High Court.