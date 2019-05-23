HOME > Sports

Security stepped up for Pakistan-India World Cup fixture

3 hours ago

Security has been stepped up in Manchester ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture between Pakistan and India, The Sun has reported.

The two former world champions will clash at Old Trafford on June 16.

There were 25,000 tickets up for sale and half a million people applied for them. Thousands of people are expected to turn up to watch the high-octane fixture at a screening in the fan zone.

Security officials will be armed to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the match between the two Asian cricketing giants.

Vehicle barriers will be installed to prevent vehicle attacks similar to that in Nice and Westminster Bridge.

 
  1. MetShare   May 23, 2019 2:36 pm/ Reply

    Hopefully, Pakistan will kick India’s butt again


