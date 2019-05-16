Sarfaraz confirms Shadab’s availability for World Cup

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed that leg spinner Shadab Khan will be available for selection in Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup squad.

“We have good news about Shadab,” he said during the coin toss in the third ODI against England in Bristol. “He will be fit for the World Cup and we are excited to have him back.”

The 20-year-old was included in Pakistan’s preliminary World Cup squad. However, his inclusion came under question when the bowler was diagnosed with an infection.

Shadab was ruled out of the five-match ODI series against England as well. The leg spinner confirmed that he will be joining the side in England soon.

I am glad to announce that I will be fit for the @cricketworldcup and will be joining the Pakistan team in England soon. Thank you @TheRealPCB, my family, my friends and my supporters for being by my side during this tough time. Keep me in your prayers. #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 14, 2019

Head coach Mickey Arthur also welcomed the news. “This is fabulous news and on behalf of the Pakistan cricket team, I look forward to welcoming Shadab back in the squad. Shadab is one of the finest of his generation and is an influential figure in the team. His presence in the dressing room and on the field of play keeps the side geared up and motivated.”

The South African added that the spinner’s inclusion balances what is a young but extremely talented squad.

“I understand it will take Shadab some time to be back at his brilliant best as he has not played cricket for a few weeks, but our first game is on May 31 and he has got two weeks to regain complete form and fitness. He is a brave lad and the way he has fought back to regain fitness is a testament to his attitude and approach, which gives us the encouragement that he will be hopefully available for selection for our World Cup opener,” he said.

Pakistan begin their quest for second World Cup win on May 31 when they take on West Indies at Trent Bridge.