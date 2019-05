Captain calls on fielders to improve their performances

“Look, it’s not just one person who makes mistakes...it’s the team as a whole,” Sarfaraz said in a post-match press conference. “It was the fielding which cost us the match.”He said that the side has to concentrate on its fielding and take their catches if they are to win matches.He said that boundaries were scored in crucial times which turned out to be the turning point. “The situation would have been different if we contained them.”England, which have an unassailable 3-0 lead in five-match ODI series, take on Pakistan in the fifth and final ODI in Headingley, Leeds on Sunday.