Sarfaraz blames lack of wickets for England defeat in T20I

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that his side lost the one-off T20I against England at Cardiff because they could not take wickets in the middle overs.

England clinched a seven-wicket victory over the Men in Green in the only 20-over game.

“We posted a good total but we still fell 10 to 12 runs short,” he said in an interview following the fixture. “England bowled well at the depth and we lost the match half-way through due to lack of wickets in the middle overs.”

Speaking on the performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi and debutante Mohammad Hasnain, he said that the fixture was a learning process for the young fast-bowlers.

“They performed in English conditions for the first time and will get something out of it for the future,” he added.

Sarfaraz went on to say that Babar Azam and Haris Sohail anchored the innings when the side needed a solid partnership. He heaped praise on Babar for his recent performances.

“He (Babar) has been performing exceptionally well in all three formats.”

The Pakistan captain, commenting on the upcoming five-match ODI series, said that it will be a competitive one and his side will try their best to give solid performances.