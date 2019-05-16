Sarfaraz blames bowlers for defeat in third ODI

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has held his bowling unit responsible for defeat to England in the third ODI at Bristol.

England managed to chase down a 359-run target set by Pakistan in the 45th over of their innings.

“We were hopeful of a win after setting such a big target but our bowling performance was below par,” the captain said in the post-match presentation.

The 31-year-old said that the bowlers have to improve.

He praised the English openers for their performance in the fixture, adding that the hosts managed to win because of the way they played.

“Chasing a 359-run target is not an easy task,” he said.

The Pakistani skipper went on to say that it was heartening to see Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail and Asif Ali returning to form ahead of the World Cup.