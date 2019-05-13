HOME > Sports

Sana Mir becomes women’s ODI most successful spinner

1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan’s Sana Mir became the most successful spinner in women’s ODI cricket.

The 33-year-old dismissed South Africa captain Sune Luus in the third and final ODI at Benoni to achieve the milestone.

Mir is the third highest wicket-taker in women’s ODI cricket behind India’s Jhulan Goswami with 218 and Cathryn Fitzpatrick of Australia who has 180 scalps.

The former captain has 147 scalps from 118 fixtures with an average of 24.34 and an economy of 3.48. She is ahead of West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed and Lisa Sthalekar of Australia who both have 146 wickets to their name.

She currently leads the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings as well.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sana Mir


