Room for improvement in bowling, fielding: Mickey Arthur

3 hours ago

Mickey Arthur, head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has said that the team needs improvement in the bowling and fielding departments.

Arthur expressed his satisfaction in the team’s preparation for the World Cup and said that his side is raring to go in the competition.

The South African said that lot of good things came out in the tour of England. “The batsmen are in form but they need to work on their bowling and fielding.”

He added that the batsmen are scoring runs but Pakistan are unable to win matches at the moment. He said that they need to work on finishing the games.

The coach confirmed that spinner Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Mohammad Amir have resumed training after recovering from their illnesses.

 
