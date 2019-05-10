Resilience makes Pakistan dangerous, says Azhar Ali

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has said that the team’s ability to bounce back from tough situations makes them a difficult side to play against.

“It’s annoying for us to keep being unpredictable, but it’s true,” Azhar said on Saturday at the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Super in Bristol. “We know we can bounce back from [anything] and that makes us dangerous. We have done well in world cups, even though no-one rates us that highly in the build-up. We always produce good performances so hopefully this will be a special one.”

He added that the Men in Green are keen on playing in England as they have performed a lot in these conditions. “These five ODIs [against England] will help us as well. I’m looking forward to the summer, hopefully we can lift the cup. Wherever you’re playing, if you have information and experience of playing in the conditions, it will benefit Pakistan a lot.”

Speaking about the teams in the upcoming World Cup, he said that all sides have the potential to win games but it remains to be seen how they perform in the tournament.

The right-handed batsman believes Amir can earn his way into Pakistan’s 15-man World Cup side.

“It’s up to the selectors but Amir is definitely a very good bowler. He’s lacked form in a few ODIs and didn’t perform up to his potential, but we all know he’s world-class. It’s up to the management and selectors to decide whether he’s up to it or not. If he performs well against England, he might just get on the squad,” he says.

Azhar believes that openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman have been are performing well up at the top order. “I’m sure they’ll go for the same combination at the top of the order. Hafeez wants to open but he has been doing very well in the middle-order. That’s the way it is right now but I’m sure the management are weighing up the combination right now.”

He went on to say that head coach Mickey Arthur has done a good job with the team and has earned a lot of respect.