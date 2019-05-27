Rain washes out West Indies-South Africa World Cup warm-up

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between West Indies and South Africa was abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

In Bristol, South Africa had reached 55-0 before play was halted for the first time as rain began to fall.

Although there were two more brief interludes when play was able to resume, the match was eventually called off.

South Africa had scored 95-0 in 12.4 overs, with Hashim Amla making 51 and Quinton de Kock 37.

The bad weather was frustrating for South Africa, who are scheduled to play hosts England in the World Cup’s opening match at the Oval on Thursday.