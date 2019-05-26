Rain delays Pakistan’s final warm-up game against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s final warm-up game before they start their World Cup campaign has been delayed due to rain in Cardiff as Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men prepare to take on Bangladesh.

The Men in Green have been in woeful form of late, losing all of their last 10 completed ODIs; a run that includes a defeat to South Africa before they lost five to Australia and four to England.

Pakistan also suffered a shock defeat at Afghanistan’s hands in their previous warm-up clash and will be hoping to get some much needed practice and confidence today.

However, signs are not looking good as it continues to drizzle in Cardiff. The weather is expected to clear later in the day so the possibility of a rain-shortened match is still on the cards.