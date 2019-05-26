HOME > Sports

Rain delays Pakistan’s final warm-up game against Bangladesh

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s final warm-up game before they start their World Cup campaign has been delayed due to rain in Cardiff as Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men prepare to take on Bangladesh.

The Men in Green have been in woeful form of late, losing all of their last 10 completed ODIs; a run that includes a defeat to South Africa before they lost five to Australia and four to England.

Pakistan also suffered a shock defeat at Afghanistan’s hands in their previous warm-up clash and will be hoping to get some much needed practice and confidence today.

 

However, signs are not looking good as it continues to drizzle in Cardiff. The weather is expected to clear later in the day so the possibility of a rain-shortened match is still on the cards.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan world cup


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
Pakistan to play Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up
Pakistan to play Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub
Junaid Khan reacts to World Cup snub
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.