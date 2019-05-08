HOME > Sports

Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje out of World Cup

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

A hand fracture has ruled out South African pacer Anrich Nortje from the upcoming World Cup 2019 in England.

The fast-bowler sustained the injury while bowling in the nets. He will need six to eight weeks to recover.

Nortje made his ODI debut this year against Sri Lanka where he bagged eight wickets in four matches with an average of 18.75.

“Anrich sustained a fracture to his right thumb during a net session in Port Elizabeth on Monday,” Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said. “He immediately consulted a hand surgeon and underwent surgery to stabilise the joint and will unfortunately be side-lined for up to eight weeks. This makes him unavailable for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.”

The team manager said that the pacer will be motivated for his return in the future.

All-rounder Chris Morris will replace the injured pacer.

 
