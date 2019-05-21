Ponting reveal secrets behind Australia’s successive World Cup wins

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting revealed the secrets behind his side’s three consecutive World Cup wins from 1999 to 2007.

“I think Australia was by far the best team in that period,” Ponting said as quoted by Times of India. “We had top-class bowlers, an excellent bowling attack and a super team spirit.”

The 44-year-old said that the Kangaroos almost maintained the same nucleus of players in the 1999 and 2003 edition of the cricket’s biggest tournaments.

The side had won the 2003 and 2007 World Cups in dominant fashion under Ponting’s leadership, winning all of their games. The batsman was also a part of Australia’s 1999 World Cup winning side.

Australia, led by batsman Aaron Finch, begin their quest of retaining their status as world champions on June 1 against Afghanistan in Bristol.