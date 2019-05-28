HOME > Sports

Playing in England feels like home, says Hafeez

11 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that playing in England feels like home due to the massive support for the Men in Green.

“Every time we come here, the first thing we get is the massive support. We always feel when coming here like we’re playing at home,” Hafeez said. “The fans are fanatic and they want us to get success. That’s what we’re here for. It’s a boost, to be honest. The atmosphere is always electric. As a cricketer, you always want to do well and get lots of respect.”

He expressed his optimism of seeing big scores in the World Cup due to the batting friendly conditions.

“I believe that cricket has evolved massively, but at the same time you still need that wicket-taking ability in your bowling. If you don’t have that, you can’t stop any team,” he said.

The veteran spinner added that spinners will have a key role to play in the competition as they can have something to create confusion among the opponents.

Pakistan begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 31.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England Pakistan World Cup 2019


Tell us what you think:

