Players never compromised on performances despite rotation: Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan says continuous improvement of performance by his players has made the task of finalising the 15-man squad for the World Cup a difficult one.

“I don’t know the 15,” Morgan told Sky Sports after the fifth ODI against Pakistan in Leeds. “Every one of these guys should be proud of what we’ve achieved so far. The continuous improvement of performances makes the selection meeting extremely difficult but every single member of the 17-man squad here will play some role, due to the nature of injuries and illness and call-ups.”

He said that the players have been performing well for the side and will be waiting for the phone call by the selectors.

The England skipper went on to say that the side never compromised on their performances despite rotating the playing XI every now and then. He added, “That emphasises how competitive positions are as well as everyone’s hunger and determination to constantly improve their games.”

Pacer Chris Woakes said that the World Cup selection process has motivated the England players to keep improving their performances and ensure they perform their best.

“Whenever you get the opportunity to bowl in practice, or bat or field, you constantly feel, not like you’re on audition, but like it’s an opportunity to show your skills. It’s certainly driven everyone to try and improve and it’s certainly showed in our performances over the series,” he said.