PCB congratulates Aleem Dar on 200th ODI

Aleem Dar took to the field in his 200th ODI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement congratulating him on the milestone.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today congratulated Aleem Dar on reaching the 200-ODI milestone when he took the field in Dublin for the match between Bangladesh and the Windies,” read the statement.

The 50-year-old Aleem Dar, part of the umpiring panel for the upcoming World Cup, may become ODI’s most capped umpire during the event.

Aleem is currently third in the list of the highest capped umpires in ODI history but has New Zealand’s Billy Bowden (206) and South Africa’s Rudi Koertzen (209) in his sights.

“On behalf of the PCB and all cricket fans, I want to congratulate Aleem on the magnificent achievement of officiating in 200 ODIs. This feat is testament to Aleem’s skill, judgement and commitment to excellence,” PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan was quoted as saying in the press release. “Aleem is a strong role model for youngsters and retired cricketers who are looking at careers within the game. As a nation, we are immensely proud of Aleem’s achievements and we look forward to him continuing to shine on the world stage.”

Aleem is also nearing the Test record and his tally of 125 Tests is just three behind Steve Bucknor’s record of 128.

“I feel honoured to have reached 200 ODIs. Not only the number of matches, it has been a privilege to be in the elite company of some of the best match officials, to watch the best players of this century around the globe and be involved in some of the most fascinating cricket matches,” said Aleem.

“I remember my first ODI, which was coincidentally in my hometown of Gujranwala between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 2000. My 200th is in Dublin, and it has been a 19-year journey, sometimes a tough one without my family who made a big sacrifice for my ambitions and love for the game.”