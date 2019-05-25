HOME > Sports

PCB bars cricketers from travelling with wives during World Cup

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has prohibited its players from staying with their spouses during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, ESPNcricinfo reported.  

The players will have to make their own arrangements for their family members who want to travel with them for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Family members were allowed to stay with the cricketers during the recently concluded one-off T20I and five-match ODI series against England. The team manager has informed the players about the change in policy.

Earlier, Pakistan’s players wanted their family members to travel with them on foreign tours and were allowed to stay at hotels with them.

Pakistan are set to begin their campaign against West Indies in Nottingham on May 31 to kick off a World Cup that will see them play nine games across seven venues before the semi-finals.

 
