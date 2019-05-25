HOME > Sports

PCB allows cricketers from travelling with wives during World Cup

4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

In a recent development, the Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed families to travel with players during the World Cup 2019 only after their fixture against defending champions Australia on June 12 in Taunton, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Earlier, it was reported that the cricket board had prohibited the players from taking their wives to the tournament in order to make them concentrate on the tournament. A new PCB policy mentioned that cricketers would have to make their own arrangements for the travelling family members.

Only Asif Ali and Haris Sohail were allowed to take their families due to personal reasons.

The PCB had allowed relatives to stay with the cricketers during the one-off T20I and five-match ODI series.

Earlier, Pakistan’s players wanted their family members to travel with them on foreign tours and were allowed to stay at hotels with them.

Pakistan are set to begin their campaign against West Indies in Nottingham on May 31 in Nottingham.

 
