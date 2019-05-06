Pakistan Women outclass South Africa in first ODI

Pakistan Women picked up a comfortable eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first ODI at Potchefstroom on Monday.

The Girls in Green now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

South Africa, batting first, had a horror start to their innings as they lost three for just eight runs. The side were eventually bowled out for 63, with only two players reaching double figures.

Chloe Tryon was the top-scorer with 21 while Mignon du Preez contributing 18 runs.

Sana Mir was the star performer with the ball, finishing with superb figures of 4-11 in six overs, while Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar claimed two wickets each.

Pakistan, chasing a simple 64-run target, also stuttered at the start of their innings as Nahida Khan was bowled by Shabnim Ismail for four. The visitors were then reduced to 28-2 with Sidra Ameen getting caught leg-before by Marizanne Kapp for 10.

There were to be no further jitters for Pakistan though as Javeria Khan and Bismah Maroof took the side home with their respective knocks of 34 and 12.