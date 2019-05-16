Pakistan Women beat South Africa in first T20I

Heroics by Nida Dar and Sana Mir helped Pakistan clinch a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first game of the three-match T20I series in Pretoria on Wednesday.

South Africa were restricted to 119-7 in 20 overs as Dar bagged two wickets while Mir dismissed three Proteas players.

Dar put on a 89-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Bismah Maroof to take Pakistan to victory with two overs to spare.

Mir bowled another brilliant spell as she finished with figures of 3-14. The 33-year-old had a sensational start as she took two wickets in her first over. She trapped opener Lizelle Lee leg before for a duck on the second delivery of the match and went on to take the wicket of Tazmin Brits three balls later as she was caught behind by wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz.

Pakistan bowlers continued to stifle the hosts’ batting lineup as the side were reduced to 61-6 after 14 overs. A 54-run partnership between Chloe Tryon (43) and Shabnim Ismail (20 not out) helped the side reach 115 in the final over. South Africa finished their proceedings at 119-7.

Aliya Riaz and Nashra Sandhu also took a wicket each.

Pakistan lost two quick wickets in the run chase of 120 but Dar and Maroof ensured that the side does not suffer any more hiccups. Maroof remained not out at 53 off 48 deliveries. Dar made 53 off 37 balls with the help of seven fours and two maximums.

The two sides head to Pietermaritzburg for the second T20I on Saturday.