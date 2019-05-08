HOME > Sports

Pakistan will play good cricket against England, vows Sarfaraz

55 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that his side will play good cricket in the five-match ODI series against England.

“We have prepared extremely well,” said Sarfaraz in an interview. “I am highly hopeful that the team will perform well in the series ahead of the World Cup.”

He went on to say that good fielding makes a difference in the match.

“Fielding is important. When two good sides are playing, you have to bat and bowl well but it is the fielding which makes a difference. If you saw the T20I, we lacked in the fielding department. So, we will try to sort the problems and give solid performances in all three departments.”

Speaking about England, he said that they are a very strong side who have been performing well in the limited-overs and we will try their level best to do the same.

He said that positive results come when solid cricket is played against such teams.

Sarfaraz confirmed that Shoaib Malik will be available for selection in the second ODI against England.

The Pakistan captain stated that his bowlers performed well in the one-off T20I but the credit goes to England skipper Eoin Morgan as he played a good calculated innings.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England ODI Pakistan sarfaraz ahmed


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, England, ODI, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Cricket, Pakistan vs England, England vs Pakistan,
 
MOST READ
Morgan guides England to victory over Pakistan in T20I
Morgan guides England to victory over Pakistan in T20I
Pakistan beat Leicestershire as Babar scores first T20 century
Pakistan beat Leicestershire as Babar scores first T20 century
Miandad refutes Afridi’s fiery claims
Miandad refutes Afridi’s fiery claims
Pakistan play Leicestershire in final practice game
Pakistan play Leicestershire in final practice game
Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist
Gambhir wants to take Afridi to a psychiatrist
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.