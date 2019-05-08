Pakistan will play good cricket against England, vows Sarfaraz

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that his side will play good cricket in the five-match ODI series against England.

“We have prepared extremely well,” said Sarfaraz in an interview. “I am highly hopeful that the team will perform well in the series ahead of the World Cup.”

He went on to say that good fielding makes a difference in the match.

“Fielding is important. When two good sides are playing, you have to bat and bowl well but it is the fielding which makes a difference. If you saw the T20I, we lacked in the fielding department. So, we will try to sort the problems and give solid performances in all three departments.”

Speaking about England, he said that they are a very strong side who have been performing well in the limited-overs and we will try their level best to do the same.

He said that positive results come when solid cricket is played against such teams.

Sarfaraz confirmed that Shoaib Malik will be available for selection in the second ODI against England.

The Pakistan captain stated that his bowlers performed well in the one-off T20I but the credit goes to England skipper Eoin Morgan as he played a good calculated innings.