Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019

1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday revealed its kit for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

The jersey is dark green with light green strips on the front.

Pakistan begin their quest for the second world championship on May 30 when they take on West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

 
Cricket Pakistan World Cup 2019


