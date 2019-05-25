Pakistan to play Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 warm-up

Pakistan head to Cardiff where they play their second World Cup 2019 warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The Men in Green are heading into the fixture on the back of a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in Bristol on Friday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming into the fixture after winning a tri-nation ODI series which featured hosts Ireland and former two-time world champions West Indies.

Pakistan have not won a single game in their last 11 ODIs and the defeat to Afghanistan makes the situation even more dire for the former world champions.

The fixture will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal.