Pakistan to play Afghanistan in World Cup warm-up fixture

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their first World Cup 2019 warm-up fixture at the Bristol County Ground on Friday.

The Men in Green are heading into the fixture on the back of 10 successive defeats in ODIs.

A practice session was held in which the players worked on improving their batting, bowling and fielding.

Highlights from Pakistan team’s training session at Bath.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/EB4ui80yRM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 23, 2019

Leg spinner Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Mohammad Amir, who have joined the side after undergoing treatment for their illness, were also present in the training session.

The fixture will be begin at 2:30pm.