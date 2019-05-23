HOME > Sports

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in World Cup warm-up fixture

3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their first World Cup 2019 warm-up fixture at the Bristol County Ground on Friday.

The Men in Green are heading into the fixture on the back of 10 successive defeats in ODIs.

A practice session was held in which the players worked on improving their batting, bowling and fielding.

Leg spinner Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Mohammad Amir, who have joined the side after undergoing treatment for their illness, were also present in the training session.

The fixture will be begin at 2:30pm.

 
Afghanistan Cricket Pakistan World Cup 2019


England beat Pakistan in fourth ODI to clinch series
Pakistan unveil kit for World Cup 2019
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI
Asif Ali’s daughter passes away
Here is the Cricket World Cup 2019's official song
