Pakistan has been given the hosting rights for the 2020 Asia Cup cricket tournament.

The tournament will be played in September ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

The decision to give Pakistan hosting rights was made during an Asian Cricket Council meeting in Singapore.

It was also decided that the tournament will be shifted to a different country if political ties between Pakistan and India do not improve.

The meeting also decided to include cricket in the 2022 Asian Games in China.