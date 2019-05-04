Pakistan take on England in one-off T20I

Pakistan will play England in a one-off T20I at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

The fixture will kick off at 6:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan have won all of their three practice matches in the tour so far. They clinched an 100-run win against Kent and went on to beat Northamptonshire by eight wickets in their 50-over games.

The visitors won the third and final tour game, played under T20 rules, against Leicestershire by 58 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez is likely to be ruled out from the T20I due to a finger injury while Shoaib Malik is on a 10-day leave because of “personal reasons”.

Pakistan will head into a five-match ODI series from May 8 at The Oval. The second and third fixtures will be played at May 11 and May 14 in Southampton and Bristol respectively.

The fourth game of the series will take place on May 17 at Nottingham. The series wraps up in Leeds on May 19.